The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 May 2018 Last Updated at 4:33 pm National

Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah, Fluid Samples Sent To Pune Lab For Test

Prasad, posted at Fort William in Kolkata, had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave. He rejoined office on May 13.
Outlook Web Bureau
Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah, Fluid Samples Sent To Pune Lab For Test
File Photo
Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah, Fluid Samples Sent To Pune Lab For Test
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A soldier, who had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave, died on Monday in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus. The deadly virus has claimed 13 lives in Kerala so far.

A hospital in Kolkata has sent body fluid samples of the deceased jawan, Seenu Prasad, to the National Institute of Virology at Pune to check for Nipah virus infection, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prasad, posted at Fort William in Kolkata, had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave. He rejoined office on May 13.

The 27-year-old soldier's medical condition, after his return, prompted the authorities to admit him to Command Hospital on May 20, the defence spokesperson said, adding that Prasad passed away five days later.

"His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune to find out if it was a case of Nipah virus infection," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata West Bengal Nipah Virus (NiV) Infection National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CLAT 2018 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, Says Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters