Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah, Fluid Samples Sent To Pune Lab For Test

A soldier, who had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave, died on Monday in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus. The deadly virus has claimed 13 lives in Kerala so far.

A hospital in Kolkata has sent body fluid samples of the deceased jawan, Seenu Prasad, to the National Institute of Virology at Pune to check for Nipah virus infection, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Prasad, posted at Fort William in Kolkata, had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave. He rejoined office on May 13.

The 27-year-old soldier's medical condition, after his return, prompted the authorities to admit him to Command Hospital on May 20, the defence spokesperson said, adding that Prasad passed away five days later.

"His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune to find out if it was a case of Nipah virus infection," he said.

(With PTI inputs)