<em>Sitayana</em>, Dance-drama On Sita's Journey To Be Held In Delhi

Sitayana, a dance-drama interpretation of Sita’s journey and its relevance in the modern day context will be held in Delhi on May 14.

Bharatanatyam artists Bhadra Sinha, Gayathri Sharma and Santnu Chakrabarty will come together to present Sitayana.

The dancers will present Sita's perspective in what is the story of one woman's strength and will power, and resonates with the life experiences of modern day women - from the myriad depths of her love and her desires, to her sacrifices and her resolve.

The event has been choreographed and conceptualized by Delhi Guru V Krishnamoorthi and the presentation is dedicated to the spirit of women.