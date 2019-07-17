Monsoon Perfect Food To Indulge In

Monsoon is here and it is wonderful to wake up with the pitter patter of rain on the window pane. The rain brings cheer and joy after a long summer full of heat. We spend summer sipping soothing and cold drinks and relishing light dishes. However, monsoon not only brings the heat down but creates cravings for our favorite recipes. The pleasant coldness in the air inspires us to cook something hot and delicious. It is also a fantastic idea to increase your intake of seasonal vegetables and lean protein to save yourself from catching a cold. Here are some healthy and delectable recipes to brighten up your mood in the monsoon.

Monsoon is also the time when our chances of catching a stomach infection and flu are high, because of all the germs and bacteria around. So it is wise to stay healthy and yet not miss out of the piping hot fritters and other delicacies.

Cheese Corn Gol Gappa

(Recipe by The Shalimar Hotel's Gulmurg Restaurant)

Cheese makes everything delicious. The eternal favourite of any Indian is Gol Gappa or Pan Puri or Puchka. Gulmarg Restaurant of The Shalimar Hotel whips up an exciting new dish called Cheese Corn Gol Gappa – CCGG! This culinary concoction is sure to perk up your rainy day with exciting flavours and textures.

Serves: 2 | Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1. American corn - 10 gm

2. Sprout - 10 gm

3. boil potato - 01 medium size

4. coriander - 10gm

5. chaat masala - to taste

6. salt - to taste

7. Grated cheese - 20 gm

8. Fresh cream - 20 gm

9. turmeric powder - a pinch

Cooking instruction:

1. We have to a make a mixture of all the above ingredients in a bowl.

2. This mixture to be put inside the crisp puri.

3. Garnish with sev and chopped coriander leaves.

4. Serve it with medium room temperature.

Kale Chane ke Pakode- A black gram fritter

(Recipe by Chef Pallavi Nigam)

Kale Chane or Black Gram is a power packed superfood. This nutritious and tasty recipe will keep you in good stead during the rainy season.

Serves: 4 | Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients for the batter:

1. 1 cup Besan or gram flour

2. 2/3 cup or as required water

3. 2 teaspoon mustard oil

4. 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

5. 1 Green chilli finely chopped

6. 2 teaspoons fresh Coriander finely chopped

7. 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8. 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

9. 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

10. 1 teaspoon red chili powder

11. Salt as per taste

For the fritter- Black gram 1 cup, 1 small onion - chopped

Cooking instruction:

1. Soak the kala chana for minimum 4-5 hours, then pressure cook it with a pinch of salt, for one or two whistles.

2. Then drain it completely, with the help of colander. Let it cool off for 15- 20 minutes,

3. To prepare the besan batter, in a big bowl, add besan and salt, now add little water at a time, while whisking, to make a batter of medium or coating consistency.

4. Now we will temper the batter and for that heat mustard oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, sauté everything for 1-2 minutes and add to the besan batter. Mix well. Check the seasoning. The batter is ready.

5. Add the cooled kala chana to besan batter, along with chopped onions, mix well.

6. Heat oil in deep frying pan, now with the help of two spoons or fingers, add the batter in small, small quantities to the oil. Fry till golden brown. Take out in a tissue paper, and sprinkle some chaat masala.

Ham and Egg Baskets

(Recipe by Prasuma - Pioneer in deli Meats and cold cuts)

Ham and eggs are a match made in heaven. There are plenty of recipes that you can make with ham and eggs. This ham and egg basket dish with just a handful of fresh ingredients will transform your breakfast into a delightful gourmet treat.

Serves 6 | Total Time: Less than 60 minutes

Ingredients:

1. 6 slices Prasuma Ham (the best and freshest ham!)

2. 12 eggs

3. 6 tablespoons heavy cream or half and half

4. Salt and pepper

5. 3 slices Cheddar Cheese

6. Assorted vegetables - asparagus tips, roasted red peppers, spinach, and sliced mushrooms

Cooking instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 175°C.

2. Line 6 cups of a large (1-cup capacity) muffin pan with the ham slices.

3. Crack 2 eggs into each cup.

4. Drizzle 1 tablespoon cream over each cup of eggs, and season with salt and pepper.

5. Cut the cheese into pieces and lay over the eggs.

6. Arrange the vegetables, as you like, over the eggs.

7. Bake until eggs are set, about 30 minutes.

8. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before gently removing ham cups from the tin.

9. Serve warm.

Gobindbhog Khichuri

(Recipe by Chef Ananya Banerjee)

Bengali cuisine is versatile and believes in traditional wisdom. The best way to enjoy the rains is to relish pearly morsels of soft khichdi or kichuri that is tempered with a special combination of Bengali spices. This authentic recipe will surely make this monsoon memorable.

Serves 4 | Total Time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

1. 1 Bay leaves

2. 3-4 Cardamom

3. 1 Cinnamon

4. 2 tbs grated coconut

5. 2 tsp Cumin seeds

6. 1 tbs turmeric powder

7. 1 tbs chilli powder

8. 1 cup mixed vegetables

9. 1 dried chilli

10. 1 tsp ginger paste

11. 1 tsp sugar

12. 2 tsp Ghee

13. 4 green chillies

14. 1 cup Gobindobhog rice

15. 1 cup dry roasted mug dal

16. 2tbs Mustard oil

17. Salt to taste

Cooking instruction:

1. Soak the rice and dry roasted dal in water separately.

2. Heat the mustard oil in a pan.

3. Add the aromatics in the oil; bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon and cumin seeds.

4. Add the dried red chillies and grated coconut.

5. Add the green chillies and fry.

6. Add the roasted dal.

7. Add the cut vegetables.

8. Add turmeric powder, ginger paste, chilli powder and mix.

9. Add the rice, add water and let it boil until the vegetables and the dal melt.

(Tip: Make sure the amount of water should be three times the amount of rice and dal.)

10. After the preparation is done finish it off with the ghee, garam masala, and a little bit of garam masala for aroma. Add salt and sugar.

(Tip: Add sugar in the end when boiling anything.)

11. Serve hot with a generous drizzle of desi ghee!

The crackling hot and crispy ham baskets, gol gappas, and pakodas are best enjoyed with a steaming hot cup of masala tea. Surprise your loved ones with the delectable Gobindbhog Kichuri for dinner. This monsoon, create beautiful culinary memories with our eclectic recipes full of great taste and loads of nutrition.