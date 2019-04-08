﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  IIT-Madras Ranked Highest In HRD's List Of Higher Institutes, JNU At 7th Position

IIT-Madras Ranked Highest In HRD's List Of Higher Institutes, JNU At 7th Position

The Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, while the varsity's St Stephen's College was ranked fourth.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
IIT-Madras Ranked Highest In HRD's List Of Higher Institutes, JNU At 7th Position
File Photo
IIT-Madras Ranked Highest In HRD's List Of Higher Institutes, JNU At 7th Position
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T17:55:04+0530

As per the national ranking of higher institutes released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) on Monday, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras topped the list.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT-Delhi ranked second and third in the list respectively. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Banaras Hindu University ranked seventh and 10th respectively.

The Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, while the varsity's St Stephen's College was ranked fourth.

The HRD Ministry has been publishing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since 2016.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi HRD - Human Resources Development IITs JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Rankings & Stats Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Manifesto Is A Mix Of Hard Nationalism And Social Welfare
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters