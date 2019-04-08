IIT-Madras Ranked Highest In HRD's List Of Higher Institutes, JNU At 7th Position

As per the national ranking of higher institutes released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) on Monday, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras topped the list.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT-Delhi ranked second and third in the list respectively. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Banaras Hindu University ranked seventh and 10th respectively.

The Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, while the varsity's St Stephen's College was ranked fourth.

The HRD Ministry has been publishing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since 2016.

