Shashi Tharoor Tries To Explain His Choice Of Words On Twitter But Gets Bombarded With Jokes Once Again

When Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain his pedantic choice of English words (read unheard) on the micro-blogging site, little did he know that he will be bombarded with more "parodies of his supposed writing/speaking style."

Tharoor tweeted: "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!."

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier in May, when Tharoor had expressed his frustration responding to Republic TV's allegations over his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, Twitter exploded.

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst," Tharoor tweeted on May 9 attacking Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami.

However, this time as well Twitterati cracked jokes on the Lok Sabha MP's tweet, especially the word rodomontade which means boastful talk. Here's a look at some of them.

Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2017

pic.twitter.com/JmP8cbms2U Advertisement opens in new window — Krishna (@i_am_krisna) December 13, 2017

lemonade ka bada bhai rodomontade. thanks for yet another word... — maruti (@Maruti_P_Naik) December 13, 2017

I can rodomontadely say that day by day I read your rodomontaded tweets in English, I will be rodomontaded of my improved English. A rodomontade Jai Hind sir. — Kanatunga (@Kanatunga) December 13, 2017

"Communicate" with precision.. The problem is, those words may be precise (though rodomontade) but hardly communicate, as an average person wouldn't bother googling their meaning — Sherry (@CherieDamour_) December 13, 2017

Learn ‘Rodomontade’? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ what for? Gibberish farrago of @ShashiTharoor . Advertisement opens in new window — arundhati lokare (@aruaugust) December 14, 2017

Heard one new word again-"rodomontade"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. I want my school fees back. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Balendu Pandey (@balendu29) December 14, 2017