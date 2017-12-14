The Website
Shashi Tharoor Tries To Explain His Choice Of Words On Twitter But Gets Bombarded With Jokes Once Again

Outlook Web Bureau
When Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain his pedantic choice of English words (read unheard) on the micro-blogging site, little did he know that he will be bombarded with more "parodies of his supposed writing/speaking style."

Tharoor tweeted: "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!."

Earlier in May, when Tharoor had expressed his frustration responding to Republic TV's allegations over his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, Twitter exploded.

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst," Tharoor tweeted on May 9 attacking Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami.

However, this time as well Twitterati cracked jokes on the Lok Sabha MP's tweet, especially the word rodomontade which means boastful talk. Here's a look at some of them.

 

 

 

