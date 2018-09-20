Shambhulal Regar, Man Arrested For Lynching Muslim Man On Camera, May Contest 2019 LS Polls From Agra

Shambhulal Regar, the man who hacked and burnt a Muslim man to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district last year, is all set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra, reported ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has offered Regar a ticket and has also claimed that he has accepted the offer.

Addressing the press conference in Agra, Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena national president Amit Jani announced names of five contestants who would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019, which includes Regar from the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Jani claimed that Regar's life is in danger in Jodhpur jail, where he is currently lodged.

"We will save Regar and will give political assurance to him. According to Regar, he did self-defence and it's up to the court whether he is a killer or not," he said.

Jani further lauded Regar's effort to "save Hindutva". He said, "Regar has the constitutional right to contest election till his conviction. We want only Hindutva faces to contest elections on our party's tickets and there can be nobody better than him. We will soon make a formal announcement."

In December 2017, Regar had hacked to death a Bengali migrant worker, Mohd Afrazul who was working in Rajsamand. Justifying the act, he had said in a video message, that he burnt the man to “save a girl from love jihad“. “Jihadists, leave our country or you will meet the same fate,” he was seen as saying in the video.

In March 2018, the murder accused was honoured in Jodhpur on the occasion of Ram Navami and a tableau was taken out by some men in his honour, local media reported.

ANI