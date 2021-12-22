Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Severe Cold Wave Alert As Odisha Shivers

A severe cold wave is when the minimum dips to at least 2 degrees Celsius, or the departure from normal is equal to or over 6.5 degrees Celsius.

People wrapping up to keep themselves warm. | PTI Photo

2021-12-22T18:58:28+05:30
Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 6:58 pm

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to grip parts of Odisha over the next two-three days as the mercury further dipped in the state on Tuesday with hilly Daringbadi recording a temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. Bhubaneswar recorded the third lowest December temperature in the last 10 years at 10 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 notches below normal, it said.

Bhawanipanta in Kalahandi district recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, which was 6.6 notches below normal. Nine places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and other districts saw the mercury diving by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum dips to at least 2 degrees Celsius, or the departure from normal is equal to or over 6.5 degrees Celsius. For coastal stations, it is a cold wave when the minimum is 15 degrees or less, or the departure is less than or equal to 4.5 degrees. Daringbadi and Phulbani in Kandhamal district were the coldest places in the state, recording a low of 3.5 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum in Similiguda in Koraput district was 4.5 degrees Celsius, while it plunged to 10.1 degrees Celsius in Cuttack. There was dense fog in some places in Malkangiri and Koraput, while it was a cold day at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda.

In a letter to all the collectors, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said the districts facing intense cold warning should ask people to stay indoors during the night. Movement during night, especially on two-wheelers or in open cars, must be avoided. All government buildings, including schools and community halls, should remain open for use as night shelters by the homeless and the needy people, the letter said. Necessary public awareness campaigns may also be made on do's and don'ts to protect people and livestock from cold waves, it added. 

-With PTI Inputs

