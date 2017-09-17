Manish Tewari Uses Abusive Language On Twitter, Swamy Responds 'Seems Like Got Order From Semi-Literate Rahul Gandhi'

On Sunday, Congress leader Manish Tewari used abusive language for the Prime Minister that said, "Is Se Khate Hain C******* Ko Bhakt Bana Na or Bhakton Ko Permanent C****** Bana Na -Jai Ho. Even Mahatma cannot teach MODI Deshbhakti."

Tewari took to Twitter to post the message.

This was in reply to a Twitter user, who had tried to troll him over the issue of nationalism.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy came down heavily on the Congress.

"Manish Tewari is known as a very sensible person but it seems like he got an order from 'semi-literate' person named Rahul Gandhi," Swamy told ANI, targeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Censuring the Congress party and the tweet Swamy said that everyone in the party (they) have to perform like "monkeys" to Rahul Gandhi's orders so that degrades their own position and shows them in a bad light.

"They are very upset as the BJP is getting stronger and they know have no chance in 2019, hence they are getting frustrated," said Swamy.

He also added that they are afraid that Hindus are coming together, whom they have tried to divide on the basis of castes.

"Even Muslims are coming with us and so we should not pay any heed to them," Swamy said.

The tweet has received a lot of criticism from the opposition party, and comes in reference to an earlier retweet by Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh who posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that said, "Mere do achievements, bhakton ko ch***** banaya, chu***** ko bhakt banaya."

Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!"

Digvijay Singh evoked the ire of many by posting the controversial meme.

However, he stood his ground on defending his post and said that the retweet shoud not be counted as him saying those words.

"I just retweeted something. I did not abuse Prime Minister Modi. I have just said that he is the best in the art of fooling. Is it abusive?" Singh said to the media.

( With inputs from ANI)