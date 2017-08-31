The Website
31 August 2017

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed For Next 3 Days In Jammu & Kashmir

It was announced following the recent ceasefire violation in the Naushera sector of Rajouri
Representative image/PTI
Keeping in mind the safety and security of the citizens following the recent ceasefire violation in the Naushera sector of Rajouri, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that all the schools and colleges will remain closed for the next three days.

Rajouri's Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and announced, "Schools along LoC in Nowshera shall remain closed for next 3 days in view of fresh ceasefire violation yesterday."

This was sixth ceasefire violation along the LoC in last five days. (ANI)

