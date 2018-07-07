SC Judge Retires, Appointed NGT Chief Same Day

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel who retired from the Supreme Court yesterda, 6 July, was appointed as the chairperson of the National Green Tribunal on the same day. His appointment was made by the central government in consulatation with Chief Justice Dipak Misra, after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal.

Justice Goel enrolled at the Bar in 1974. He practised before the Punjab & Haryana High Court for five years and the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court for about twenty-two years.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court in2014, where he took charge as a Judge on July 7.

Prior to that he worked as the Chief Justice of Guwahati in 2011, and as the Chief Justice of Orissa in 2013.

His controversial judgment in March this year, which was accused of “diluting” the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by banning immediate arrests and keeping open provision for anticipatory bail, was protested by Dalit groups and activists and resulted in a Bharat Bandh on April 2.



