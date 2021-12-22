Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been familiar with the world of cinema from her childhood. Daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she is not new to the process of making a film. However, it is only now that she has learnt that one cannot predict the success or failure of a film.

The actress, whose next film is Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', tells us, "I have realised early on in my career that there is no math. There is nothing that I can do to predict your (audience) reaction."

She adds, "So, the only thing I can do is tell a story with honesty, simplicity and conviction and hope that with that honesty, simplicity and conviction my thoughts reach you and I think that is what we have done."

Khan started her career with 2018 film 'Kedarnath' and eventually did films such as 'Simmba', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Love Aaj Kal'. This is the first time, that she is sharing screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, who are her seniors in the Indian film industry.

Sharing her experience of working with them, she says, "They are so much senior to me but aisa lagta nahi tha. (They are so senior but it doesn't feel like it). Akshay sir I think Aanand ji se bade hai, umar mein but hum aanand ji ke bache the because ye aanad ji ki duniya thi and hum teeno uss duniya ke kirdar hai and that was beautiful. (I think Akshay sir is older than Aanand ji in age but in front of Anand ji we were all like kids because we were characters in his world.)



"He (Kumar) wasn't this megastar of Bollywood and he (Dhanush) wasn't the Thalaivaa of the South, we were just Atrangi people in Anand ji's story," she adds.