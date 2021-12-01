Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Sanjay Dutt Roped In As Brand Ambassador Of '50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh' Celebrations

The celebrations would start from January 20 to February 20 next year, commemorating the birth of Arunachal Pradesh as a state.

Sanjay Dutt Roped In As Brand Ambassador Of '50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh' Celebrations
PTI Photo

Sanjay Dutt Roped In As Brand Ambassador Of '50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh' Celebrations
2021-12-01T12:28:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:28 pm

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt said Arunachal Pradesh's culture, food and people are unique. The actor who has been roped in as Brand Ambassador of '50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh' celebration said he will try his best in highlighting the uniqueness of Arunachal Pradesh to the people outside.

Dutt kicked off the media campaign for the month-long celebrations at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district of the state on Monday. The celebrations would start from January 20 to February 20 next year, commemorating the birth of Arunachal Pradesh as a state.

“Apun ko bahut bahut khusi hoyele hai ki apun Arunachal Pradesh ka brand ambassador hai mamu. Aur apun ye state kabhi chor ke nai jane wale…” (I am very happy to be the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh and I not going to leave the state) said the 'Munna Bhai' actor to a resounding applause of the people.

The month-long state-wide celebration is scheduled to start from January 20 next year at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. It will cover all the five river basins of the state after which the first districts were named - Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap.

The month-long event will culminate on February 20 next here during the 36th Statehood Day celebrations. As part of the media campaign, Dutt will feature in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the state. Dutt will also engage with local youths on a series of initiatives on substance and drug abuse, and issues that have emerged as a serious concern for the state in recent years.

Recalling his days of substance abuse, the actor said that it is better to live life and that life is a better high than any drugs in the world. Dutt also expressed gratitude to the security forces including the army, air force and ITBP for guarding the country against external forces in harsh conditions along the border, the communique added.

-With PTI Inputs

