Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

"I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar," said the actor through an Instagram post.

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!
Actor Sanjay Dutt. | Instagram/ @duttsanjay

Trending

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T21:35:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:35 pm

Actor Sanjay Dutt who will be seen as a villain in 'KGF: Chapter 2,' has been appointed as the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar.

Zanzibar is one of the islands of the Indian Ocean, which is situated on the Swahili Coast.

Taking to his social media handle, Dutt shared multiple pictures of himself with the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, and other people in power in Zanzibar, as he shared his delight in contributing to the Investment, Health and Education sector of Zanzibar as well as being the ambassador to encourage tourism for this magnificent island city.

The actor sported a natural look with grey hair and grey beard and wore a light brown T-shirt with Ochre Yellow pants and white shoes to complete the semi-casual look.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Besides from the much-awaited 'KGF Chapter 2,' Dutt has two pictures lined up for release. 'Toolsidas Junior' and 'Shamshera' are both part of his upcoming movies.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 Dutt was seen last in Ajay Devgan's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Dutt Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement