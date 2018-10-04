‘Safest Place For You Would Be In Jail’: SC Refuses Relief to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra

﻿
Mitra during his visit to Orissa's Sun Temple on September 16 had posted a satirical video about it and allegedly made derogatory comments over the state's food and culture.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday denied relief to commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who is facing charges for his alleged derogatory remarks on Konark Sun Temple architecture and Orissa culture.

The three judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranajn Gogoi, said: "Your comments incite religious feelings. How are you entitled for bail?"

Mitra was arrested by Orissa Police on September 20 from New Delhi with the assistance of Delhi Police on charges of outraging religious sentiments of the people. He was, however, granted bail by a local court.

Responding to Mitra's counsel's arguments that his life is in danger, CJI Gogoi said: "If you say you face threats, the safest place for you would be in jail. Your life will be secure. You have incited religious feelings."

Mitra during his visit to Orissa's Sun Temple on September 16 had posted a satirical video about it and allegedly made derogatory comments over the state's food and culture.

