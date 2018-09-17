﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark, Loses 81 Paise In Early Trade

Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark, Loses 81 Paise In Early Trade

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies overseas, with investors cautiously awaiting news on the implementation of US tariffs on an additional USD 200 billion of Chinese imports, forex dealers said.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark, Loses 81 Paise In Early Trade
Representational Image
Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark, Loses 81 Paise In Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T10:18:44+0530

The rupee depreciated 81 paise to 72.65 against the dollar in early trade on Monday at the forex market, despite the government's steps to stem a steep fall in the currency, amid reports that the US could announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports later in the day.

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies overseas, with investors cautiously awaiting news on the implementation of US tariffs on an additional USD 200 billion of Chinese imports, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by 295.40 points or 0.78 per cent to trade below the 38,000 mark at 37,795.24 in early trade.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Rupee vs Dollar Foreign Exchange Market Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Time Magazine Sold For $190 Million
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters