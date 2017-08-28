Rs 38 Lakh Recovered From Dera Sacha Sauda Followers, Money Was To Be Used To 'Trigger Violence', Says Officials

Haryana Police has claimed to have recovered Rs 38 lakh from a house of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Ambala district which was to be used allegedly to "trigger violence".

The Dera follower Jai Ram is absconding.

"We have recovered Rs 38 lakh cash from a house of Dera follower Jai Ram in Mullana," Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said today.

Advertisement opens in new window

The money was to be used to "trigger violence and arson", the SP claimed.

The money was recovered after information was provided by one Ashok Kumar, a resident of Uplana village, who was nabbed by Haryana Police earlier, police said.

During the investigation, Ashok allegedly named another man identified as Puneet, a resident of Jandali village allegedly involved in the conspiracy to trigger violence, police said.

Puneet, who was a member of block level member of the Dera here and used to manage 'Naam Charcha Ghar' in Ambala, was arrested on August 26, police said.

The SP claimed that the accused had told them they had collected money from Dera followers which was to be allegedly distributed among 'qurbani' (sacrifice) teams to perpetuate the violence.

The SP said both accused Ashok and Puneet have been slapped with sedition charge and they have been sent to police remand for four days.