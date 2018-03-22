Rs 1000-Crore Mahabharata Movie On The Cards, And Aamir Khan Would Like To Play Karna

A Rs 1000-crore epic film is reportedly on the cards, and for Aamir Khan it is reportedly a toss-up between playing Lord Krishna and Karna, the Kaurava camp warrior who was an amalgam of all the qualities that made the five Pandavas the toast of Hastinapura.

ZeeNews reported that the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will join the makers of the 1,000 crore budget movie 'Mahabharata' soon after completing his shoots for Thugs of Hindostan. According to reports, this movie is going to be one of the most expensive films to be ever made in the Bollywood industry.

Taking to the twitter, movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala on Thursday tweeted: "The movie will be on the lines of Hollywood's The Lord of the Rings or the Game of Thrones in terms of the production value."

Earlier, Indian Express reported that the movie series will be co-produced by the Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani.

As per media reports, it is said that international writers will work on the script to give it a global appeal.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Aamir Khan had said that his favorite character in Mahabharata is Karna. But, according to some reports, he might have to play Lord Krishna in the grand magnum opus.

“My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people," Amir Khan had said during the promotion of Secret Superstar.

However, Bollywood industry is not the first to announce such a big budget movie series on magnum opus 'Mahabharata'. Earlier, Malayalam film industry had also announced that a whopping Rs 1,000-crore budget has been set for their upcoming movie titled--Mahabharata. Reports added that the movie will be featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

According to the news reports, the budget of the Malayalam Mahabharata film is more than five times that of Baahubali: The Beginning, but a title like the Mahabharata is more than enough to set the Indian expectations soaring high.