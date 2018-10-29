Roger Federer Wins 99th Title, Kevin Anderson Qualifies For ATP Finals

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
AP Photo
Swiss maestro Roger Federer won his 99th title after defeating Marius Copil of Romania in the final of Swiss Indoors at Basel on Sunday.

The 37-year-old took one hour and 36 minutes to beat the world number 93 in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Kevin Anderson qualified for the year-ending ATP Finals in London. The South African beat Japanese Kei Nishikori 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in Erste Bank Open final.

Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev have already qualified for the eight-man event.

The two final spots will be decided at the Paris Masters. Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem are the strongest candidates to fill the spots.

The ATP Finals will be held at O2 Arena from November 11 to 18.

