Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Research Student From Jamia Bags The Prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Rubina, a PhD research scholar from the Department of Electrical Engineering, was selected under the direct entry category of the May 2021 drive.

2021-12-04T20:01:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 8:01 pm

In a moment of great honour to the institution, a research scholar from  Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been selected for the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).

Rubina, the PhD research scholar will work on "development of smart capacitive sensors for condition monitoring of electrical apparatus in smart grids". "The research work will pave a way for the development of novel capacitive sensors which will be cost effective, easy to install and fulfil the application needs," the university said in a statement.

JMI vice-chancellor professor Najma Akhtar congratulated the scholar for this award and hoped that she would justify the fellowship with quality research outcome.

According to professor Munna Khan, HOD, Department of Electrical Engineering, Rubina will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 70, 000 for first two years, Rs 75,000 for 3rd year, Rs 80,000 for the fourth and the fifth year respectively.

"In addition to this, the scholar is also eligible for a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (Rs 10 lakh for five years) under the scheme," he added.

Rubina thanked professor AQ Ansari, the coordinator PMRF scheme, HOD, Dean F/O Engg. & Technology, the supervisor and other members of the department for her achievement.

Earlier, six research scholars of JMI were selected for PMRF under the 'Lateral Entry Scheme' of the December 2020 drive.

(With PTI Inputs)

