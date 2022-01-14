Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Rescue Operation Of Derailed Bikaner-Guwahati Exp Completed: NFR

All stranded passengers have been provided with drinking water and snacks from the pantry car of the train.

Rescue Operation Of Derailed Bikaner-Guwahati Exp Completed: NFR
Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailed in West Bengal

Trending

Rescue Operation Of Derailed Bikaner-Guwahati Exp Completed: NFR
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T11:51:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:51 am

Rescue operation of the derailed Bikaner-Guwahati Express train, which met with an accident naer Maynaguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday evening, has been completed, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) statement said here. 

Five persons have died so far and more than 45 injured in the train disaster. The NFR statement said that there were about 1053 passengers onboard at the time of derailment and a special train to ferry the stranded passengers has left for the accident site from New Jalpaiguri at 7.05 pm, the statement said.

Assam special DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said in a tweet that the relief train with stranded passengers has left the accident site at 9.30 pm and is expected to reach Guwahati around 2 am on January 14. All stranded passengers have been provided with drinking water and snacks from the pantry car of the train.

“Rescue operation has already been completed,” the NFR statement said, though it did not mention details on casualties and injuries in the mishap. Senior railway officials along with accident relief train from New Jalpaiguri and New Alipurduar rushed to the site on receipt of information and started the relief and rescue operation. 

"The NFR general manager has left by a train from Guwahati for the accident site", the statement added. Nine trains have been diverted through alternative routes following the accident, which include Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, New Delhi-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express and Trivandrum-Silchar Express. 

The Railways have announced ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers with simple injury, the statement said.  The NFR has already activated several helpline numbers for information about the incident, including at Guwahati (03612731622), Katiahar (06452230692), New Jalpaiguri (9002041951) and Alipurduar (03564234206). 

The 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express had left Bikaner at 1.45 am on Wednesday and derailed near New Domohani station under Alipurduar Dvision of NFR at around 5 pm on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Guwahati Bikaner Assam West Bengal Rescue Operation Indian Railways Train Derailed
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Seema Guha / Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement