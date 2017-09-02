Rats Caused Flood In State, Says Bihar Water Resource Minister

After the rodents were held responsible for the mysterious disappearance of about 10-lakh liquor bottles from the police storerooms in Bihar, the state's water resource minister has now blamed the rats for the floods that devastated the state this monsoon.

Water resources minister, Lalan Singh, after reviewing the flood situation, claimed that rats had damaged the river embankments, which has in turn caused the floods.

"Seepage from the Kamlabalan river through the embankments, which led to flooding of large areas and breaching of the embankments, was caused by rats. Rats are the main reason behind the floods in the state,” Singh said.

The minister not only blamed rats for causing the devastating floods in the state, but also held the Congress party and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Government responsible for the same.

"This is not a matter of today, this is happening from last 50 years. And it started since the time the Congress and Lalu Yadav's Government were in power. They all are responsible for this," the Deputy Chief Minister told ANI.

However, the opposition parties did not approve Singh's statement and claimed that the Bihar Government is only trying to hide its failure with such illogical statements.

As per reports, several big rivers such as Kamla Balan, Kosi, Gandak and Bagmati broke their mud embankments, displacing over 1.70 crore population and causing floods in half of the state.

Earlier, the Bihar Police had come under fire for arguing that the rodents had finished off hundreds of litres of alcohol that were seized from Bihar residents after the liquor ban.

It had only come to the fore when the media caught up with the police and discovered that the bottles were missing from police stores.

The floods have damaged 2,500 homes and claimed 514 lives.