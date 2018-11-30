Rajpal Yadav Jailed For Three Months On Failing To Repay Loan Worth 5Cr

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav to jail for three months for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw ordered that Yadav should be taken into custody and kept in the Tihar Jail.

Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a civil case against Yadav's company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film "Ata Pata Laapata".

Earlier in April, Yadav was sentenced to six months in jail by Delhi's Karkardooma Court.

In 2013, Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

In 2015, he had claimed in court that he had paid Rs 1.58 crore and has to payback Rs 3.42 crore. He had also told the court that he had got a fresh offer from a company which had agreed to take up the liablity of his loan. He had claimed that the loan would be repaid in 30 days.

The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a part of several hit films like Bhoolbhulaiya, Partner, Hungama.

