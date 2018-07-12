The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 July 2018 Last Updated at 4:43 pm National

Rajnikanth Forum Dismisses Reports Of Secretary Being Sacked

Mahalingam, a former top official of production house Lyca Productions, was appointed RMM secretary in February this year.
Outlook Web Bureau
Rajnikanth Forum Dismisses Reports Of Secretary Being Sacked
File Photo
Rajnikanth Forum Dismisses Reports Of Secretary Being Sacked
outlookindia.com
2018-07-12T16:43:32+0530

Superstar Rajnikanth's 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' (RMM) today dismissed reports that a top functionary of the organisation has been sacked for alleged irregularities.

RMM Administrator VM Sudhakar denied that M Raju Mahalingam, the secretary of the organisation, has been "sacked."

"This is contrary to truth. Nobody shall believe this," Sudhakar said in a brief statement.

RMM was floated by the actor as a precursor to launching his his own political party.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rajnikanth had announced in December last year that he would join politics and contest the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

Mahalingam, a former top official of production house Lyca Productions, was appointed RMM secretary in February this year.

Earlier in the day, reports in social media had claimed Mahalingam had been 'sacked' over some alleged financial irregularities.

 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajinikanth Chennai Politics Southern Stars National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BMW Motorrad Updates Its Lineup For 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters