Rajnath Singh Discusses Security, Anti-Terror Cooperation With Sri Lankan PM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and had a conversation about issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation.

During the 30-minute meeting, both the leaders talked about further strengthening of India-Sri Lanka relations.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi today. We had deliberations on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region," Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, investment and maritime security.

(PTI)