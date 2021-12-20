Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Urges The Government To Start Professional Courses In Agro-Technology

Governor Mishra called upon the agricultural universities to come forward for research and development in this direction.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Urges The Government To Start Professional Courses In Agro-Technology
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Urges The Government To Start Professional Courses In Agro-Technology | Outlook

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Urges The Government To Start Professional Courses In Agro-Technology
2021-12-20T21:05:18+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 9:05 pm

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra emphasized the need to start professional courses in the field of agro-technology, urging that it will help generate employment and meet global requirements of the agriculture sector.

Governor Mishra said this addressing the 15th convocation of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology at Vivekananda Auditorium of Sukhadia University on the first day of his three-day stay in Udaipur.

He said the interest of the youth in agriculture education is increasing rapidly, which is a good sign. Courses related to agriculture management, cooperatives and agricultural marketing should be run by the universities, he said.

The governor said there is a need to promote inter-faculty research by linking research in the field of medicine, science and technology with the needs of agriculture.

The Governor said many countries have successfully adopted digital technology to revolutionize agriculture but its use in India is still in its infancy.

He said there is also a need to encourage farmers to register themselves on e-marketing platforms. Earlier, Mishra presented degrees and medals to the students.

Megha Mishra was awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal for securing the degree with the highest marks in MTech.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria in his address highlighted important works done by the state government in the field of agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

(With PTI Inputs)

