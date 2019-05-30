﻿
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Jaganmohan Reddy On Being Sworn In As Andhra Pradesh CM

Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2019
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Raddy
File Photo
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly.

"Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi tweeted.

(PTI)

