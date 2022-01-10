Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

The actor feels that one's eating choices make a lot of difference in their health and affects their state of happiness.

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle
The actor was seen in the show 'Hamari Wali Good News.' | Instagram\RaghavTiwari

Trending

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T21:47:49+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 9:47 pm

Actor Raghav Tiwari feels that veganism promotes a healthy lifestyle which is quite important amid sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The actor who was seen playing a protagonist Aditya in his acting debut show 'Hamari Wali Good News' feels it is all the more important in times of Covid 19.

"I personally feel going vegan means, living longer, living safer, living slimmer and most importantly, living happier. Veganism promotes a healthy lifestyle. With modern advancements, it is much easier to take on this diet than any other history in time. And in the current situation when covid-19 virus is taking a toll over it has become somehow a necessity," Tiwari tells us.

He adds, "Today, vegans are open to a series of delicious, artificial meats, which are often just tofu or vegetables. Nonetheless they taste relatively close to the usual animal product. Different supplement vitamins are now sold making it inexcusable for the majority not to join. Vegan burgers, vegan ice cream, scrambled tofu (remake of scrambled eggs) possibly exist. Humans no longer have to live like their barbaric ancestors. They have the chance to change, and live more superior lives by not eating animals."

Tiwari has challenged himself to celebrate veganuary month which the world celebrates every January. 

He says, "These life changing actions do not necessarily have to be sudden. Starting off small and becoming vegetarian is an amazing start, and that is what I'm trying to challenge myself with this month. I was all influenced by the idea of celebrating veganuary month."
 

 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Mumbai Vegan Activists Television show Actor/Actress Vegan Activists Television show Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ridhima Pandit's Backless Photos Set The Temperatures Soaring On This Chilly Monday

Ridhima Pandit's Backless Photos Set The Temperatures Soaring On This Chilly Monday

Ram Kapoor Narrates A Hilarious Incident Of How He Got Locked Inside The Bathroom

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Get Into A Heated Argument

Priyadarshan Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Covid Positive

Finding Love In The Midst Of Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence And Data

Vishwa Hindi Diwas: TV Celebs Share Unique Encounters With Foreigners Appreciating The Language

Bob Saget Dead: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others Mourn The Actor's Sudden Demise

SS Rajamouli Releases Theatrical Trailer Of Ashok Galla's Debut Film 'Hero'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Veteran Actress Shobana Tests Positive For Covid-19's Omicron Variant

Veteran Actress Shobana Tests Positive For Covid-19's Omicron Variant

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement