Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head-to-head, How To Watch IPL 2021 Match

Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season. The side led by young Rishabh Pant has been in good form with both bat and ball. Delhi currently tied on 10 points with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance of topping the table if they defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Points Table | Schedule | News



Punjab are coming off a huge win over Virat Kohli's RCB. Their bowlers led by young spinner Harpreet Brar managed to carve out a 34-run win.

In their previous meeting on April 18, it was Shikhar Dhawan who guided DC to an easy win against Punjab Kings.

Skipper KL Rahul is among runs while Chris Gayle showed their is still fire left in him.

Form of Nicholas Pooran is the biggest concern for PBKS after their bowlers have managed to do well as a cohesive unit.



DC, are power-packed when it comes to batting Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have given team soild starts and their bowlers have also been good.

Both teams are coming into this match after wins so it's unlikely that they will change the winning combination.



Match and telecast details:



Match: 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Date: May 2 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera



TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar





Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan



Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith



Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.



Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Aditya Tare (wk).

