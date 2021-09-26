Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

After one week as Charanjit Singh Channi declared as Chief Minister of Punjab, a new Cabinet was sworn in by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Sunday. While 15 ministers were sworn in today, seven new faces and eight former cabinet ministers were repeated again. CM Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder a randhawa and OP Soni have already been sworn in last week. Seniority wise Brahm Mohindra,five time MLA from Patiala,close to Capt.Amarinder Singh, was first to take oath as Cabinet Minister, followed by Manpreet Badal.

Seven New Faces Inducted: Among those sworn are seven new faces are four-time MLA from Nabha Randeep Nabha, three-time MLA from Amritsar Dr Raj Kumar Verka, three-time MLA from Urmar, Sangat Singh Gilzian, two-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh, two-time MLA Raja Warring from Gidderbaha, two-time MLA from Khanna Gurkirat Kotli, besides reinduction of former Irrigation minister and three-time MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjeet Singh. Despite pressure from party MLA against Rana Gurjit Singh, the former Irrigation minister and three-time MLA was reinducted. Four-time MLA from Nabha Randeep Nabha replaced Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Nagra at the last hour.

Eight Former Ministers Inducted: Among the former ministers are Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Five Former Ministers Dropped: Among the former ministers dropped are Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sunder Shyam Arora, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Kangar.