Pulkit Maharaj, Who Claimed To Be PM Modi's 'Spiritual Guru' Arrested After PMO Complaint

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had in August filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, following which an FIR was registered against Pulkit.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday arrested a man identified as Pulkit Maharaj who claimed to be the spiritual guru of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had in August filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, following which an FIR was registered against Pulkit. An assistant director at the PMO had complained about the fraud.

On the pretext of being close to the Prime Minister, Pulkit sought VIP treatment.

In one instance, a man, claiming to be the Secretary of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, had written to the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, asking him to make arrangements for Pulkit's stay and security.

Pulkit had also forged photographs of himself with the Prime Minister and other high-profile officials.

