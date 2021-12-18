Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Priyadarshan On Working With Urvashi In 'Appatha': Wanted A Challenging Actress For This Role

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Priyadarshan opens up on reuniting with actress Urvashi after 28 years and the worst challenge he faces every time he works with superstar Mohanlal.

Director Priyadarshan with veteran actress Urvashi. | Instagram

2021-12-19T00:20:42+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:20 am

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has teamed up with seasoned actress Kavita Ranjini, who is known by her stage name Urvashi after 28 years. The actor-director duo have come together for her 700th film titled 'Appathaa'. Priyadarshan says that he was looking for a challenging actress for this role and Urvashi is apt for such a part.

Priyadarshan and Urvashi last collaborated in 1993 Malayalam film 'Mithunam', which also starred actor Mohanlal.

"I wanted a very challenging actress for this film. She (Urvashi) is such a brilliant actress. One of the very few that I have come across and I think we have done a good job," Priyadarshan tells us.

Talking about the film's story, the National award-winning filmmaker calls it a 'cute story'. Appatha is Tamil for 'Grandmother'.

"It's a very cute film about an old lady and a dog. It's a fun film and at the same time its an emotional and small movie. I really loved the subject and the concept of the film. I thought it will be something different than what I have done before," he says.

Meanwhile, the director is basking in the success of his National Award winning Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea'. The film, which released theatrically on December 2, 2021, already won three National awards before it reached the audience.

The film won National awards earlier this year for Best Feature Film, Best Costume Design and Best Special Effects. While many would think that receiving National award before the film's actual release would make Priyadarshan more relaxed about his labour of love, the director begs to differ.

"Actually I became more tensed. The worst challenge that I have been facing in the last 40 years is, expectations. Each time my film gets too many laurels, I get afraid. I keep thinking that 'ok,this is too much'... Especially when I make a film with Mohanlal, may be because we have a track record, I always face this challenge of people's expectations," says Priyadarshan, who has worked with the Malayalam superstar in several blockbuster films earlier..

Priyadarshan
