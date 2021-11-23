Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Prime Minister Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport On November 25

The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multi-modal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking, according to the PMO.

Prime Minister Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport On November 25
| PTI Photo

Trending

Prime Minister Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport On November 25
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T12:25:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:25 pm

Uttar Pradesh will soon become the only state in India to have five international airports with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Thursday.

The development of the airport is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi to boost connectivity and create a future-ready aviation sector, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday. A special focus of this grand vision has been on Uttar Pradesh that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under-construction international airport at Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports as Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on November 25 at 1 PM, the PMO said. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore, it said. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024, it added.

Related Stories

BJP Wants To Know Who Is To Blame For Bypoll Loss In Himachal Pradesh, Cadres Or Leaders

It will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire. The groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed, the statement said. This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR, it noted and added that it will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

It is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas, it said. The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India and due to its scale and capacity, it will be a game changer for Uttar Pradesh, the PMO said. It will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world, and help establish the state on the global logistics map, it said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

For the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics, the statement said. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes, it added. By facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth and enable reach of local products to national and international markets, the PMO stated. This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises and also create tremendous employment opportunities, it said.

The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multi-modal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking, according to the PMO. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail and metro, the statement said.

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service, as well as major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling people to complete the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

The airport will also house a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) service, the statement said. The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers, it said.

The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft, the statement said, adding that this will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process. It will be India's first net-zero emissions airport, the PMO said.

It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site and the NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Airports Construction Aeroplanes/Flights Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement