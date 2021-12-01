Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Prime Accused In AASU Leader Lynching Case Killed In Accident While Trying To Flee Police Custody

"The police vehicle, which was moving at a high speed, hit the accused accidentally as he was trying to flee. The driver of the vehicle then lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a wall, and was damaged," Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain told PTI.

Prime Accused In AASU Leader Lynching Case Killed In Accident While Trying To Flee Police Custody
| PTI Photo

Trending

Prime Accused In AASU Leader Lynching Case Killed In Accident While Trying To Flee Police Custody
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T13:05:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 1:05 pm

The prime accused in the AASU leader lynching case Neeraj Das alias 'Kola Lora', died on Wednesday after being hit by a police vehicle "as he was trying to escape police custody", a senior officer said.

A total 13 people, including Das, were arrested in the last two days in connection with the lynching of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan. "During interrogation, Das had revealed that a big drug consignment was coming... A police team, in its bid to intercept the consignment, was on the way to Mariani along with Das around 2 am. In between, there is a lonely stretch on the Chinamora-Mariani road where Das tried to escape by jumping off the vehicle.

"The police vehicle, which was moving at a high speed, hit the accused accidentally as he was trying to flee. The driver of the vehicle then lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a wall, and was damaged," Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain told PTI.

Related Stories

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

Das along with the injured police personnel were taken to hospital. "Doctors at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital declared Das 'brought dead'. Three police personnel have sustained injuries in the accident," Jain said. The SP had on Tuesday said that Das was a drug peddler, who was earlier arrested in one such case but later released on bail. Dozens of other cases have also been filed against him in the past.

Taking to Twitter, Special DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said around 2.29 am, "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction - Newton's Third Law." As the news of the death of the prime accused spread, people came out on the road at several places in Jorhat city, a major educational hub in Upper Assam, and burst crackers in jubilation.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Out of the 13 accused in the lynching case, 12 were produced before court on Tuesday.
They were manhandled by angry people in the court complex, but none was injured.
Seven were remanded in police custody for five days and the remaining five in judicial custody.

The main culprit, Das, was not produced before the court as he was arrested on Tuesday morning. The police were supposed to present him in court on Wednesday. Bhuyan was beaten to death by a group of people following a heated argument over an accident in Jorhat city on Monday.

An elderly man fell down from a scooter next to Bhuyan's four-wheeler but some people claimed that the AASU leader hit his two-wheeler. He and his two friends had got down from the vehicle to help the elderly person. Das and some others, who were nearby, rushed to the spot and attacked Bhuyan and his friends, accusing them of causing the accident.

The lynching took place in front of scores of onlookers, who filmed the incident on mobile phones. Bhuyan was the education secretary of Brahmaputra Regional Committee of AASU's Golaghat district unit. One of his two companions, who were injured in the melee, is local reporter Mridusmanta Baruah and the other Pranay Dutta, both AASU members.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Assam All Assam Students Union (AASU) Criminal Lynching Custody Assam Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement