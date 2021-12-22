Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind Witnesses India's Maritime Prowess In Naval Operation Demo

President Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the southern state, visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant and interacted with the Navy officers who provided him with a first hand brief on the progress of the sea trials.

2021-12-22T17:37:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 5:37 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind, witnessed the maritime prowress and operability of India's Navy, as displayed by the the Southern Naval Command (SNC)as a part of the naval operation demonstration.

President Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces,  reached Kerala on December 21, was accompanied by his wife Savitha Kovind and daughter Swathi.

Kovind was accorded a guard of honour after which the Navy band performed before the August gathering, comprising the President, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, among others.

The highlight of the day was the manning of the yard and arms of the Sail training ship INS Tarangini.

A specially trained sniffer dog of the Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device, following which a remotely operated vehicle was used to transfer the explosive to the Explosive containment vehicle.

After the demonstration, President and his family, along with the dignitaries, proceeded to the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and visited IAC Vikrant which is under construction here.
This was the first visit of the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces to the IAC and he was provided with a first hand brief on the progress of the sea trials and the commissioning of the vessel.

Navy officials said that the President took a brief walk around of the aircraft carrier and expressed satisfaction on the progress and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Kovind will fly to Thiruvananthapuram on December 23 to attend a few functions there and will leave for New Delhi on December 24. 

(With PTI Inputs)

