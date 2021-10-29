Actor Pranav Misshra, who is currently seen as Akshay Mehra in television show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ alongside Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, says pandemic has helped him in explore further about spirituality.

He tells us, " I enjoy exploring the unknown since I'm a spiritual person. During the covid-19 pandemic, we were at home during lockdown. I enjoyed exploring a lot more about spirituality. I read many books and web searched a lot of version from popular Neuroscience on how and what happens once someone dies. This was unusual but it made me a better person."

Even though television shows have resumed shooting, Misshra finds time to enlighten himself by reading in-between shots.

"Even today when I'm not shooting and have free time in hands, I try to explore more about it. It has changed me and made a better person. I don't involve myself into unnecessary emotions. I always try to stay active on human grounds. And Yes I have started to value time and don't take things for granted anymore," he says.

Misshra, who shot to fame as ‘Prem Singh Rathod’ in ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi’ is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, 'Pav Bhaji'.

He shares, "Recently I shot for the movie and which is releasing soon. I play a very challenging role in it. My audience will witness me in a role they have never seen me. I'm excited and waiting for it to get released."

Pranav Misshra has earlier featured in shows like ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Naagin’ among others.