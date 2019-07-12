Nutrition Tips For You: Millets for Weight Loss – Foxtail Millet

Foxtail millet is the second-most widely planted species of millet. It has the longest history of cultivation among millets in India and is being grown in India since antiquity. Foxtail millet is rich in dietary fibre, protein, healthy micros (vitamin and minerals) and low in fat. Studies show that people who consume foxtail millet in their diet have a lower probability of suffering from diabetes.

Below are the health benefits of foxtail millet:

Heart-healthy: Foxtail millet helps to regulate blood pressure, thus reducing the chances of blockage in heart that results in cardiac arrest or stroke. It also helps in reduction of LDL levels in the body.

Diabetes Control: It has a low glycemic index and is an excellent substitute for rice or other grains that can increase blood sugar.

Gluten-Free: Foxtail millet is gluten-free. Therefore, it helps in improving digestion, increases energy level and helps in maintaining cholesterol levels. These millets also help you in eliminating viruses and germs in body.

High in Antioxidant: The abundance of antioxidants, mainly (Tryptophan and amino acids) in Foxtail Millet helps in fighting diseases and building immunity. It works amazingly in relieving curing disorders like insomnia, and migraine.

Fights Cancer: Studies have revealed that foods rich in fiber help preventing breast cancer in women. Foxtail millet has high quantity of fiber forund.

High in Calcium Content: Foxtail Millet is rich in Calcium which is very important for maintaining your bone health. It also contains vitamin D. Eating Foxtail Millet in the form of sprouts helps fight diseases such as osteoporosis and could reduce risk of fracture.

Weight loss: Foxtail contains Tryptophan – an amino acid which gets digested at a slower rate, thus keeping one away from consuming extra calories in their diet.

Anti-Ageing: By including this millet in your diet, you one can have a youthful-looking skin because the amino acids found in it help in the formation of collagen, which helps in slowing appearance of wrinkles.

Brain Growth: This millet supplies adequate amount of iron which is essential for the brain oxygenation and prevents Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Foxtail Millet in Diet:

These millets are easy to cook and can be adapted in various Indian recipes. It is generally cooked as a porridge for breakfast. You can also add it to breads, muffins, or granola for extra crunch. It can also be used for thickening soups, curries, or as a base for warm grain salads.

(Bipasha Das is a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.



*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.)