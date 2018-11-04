Police Seizes 640 Kg Firecrackers In North Delhi

﻿
A case has been registered and investigation is going on to trace the source of the recovered firecrackers/explosive items, the official added.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2018
Representational Image
Following the Supreme Court order on sale of old stock of firecrackers, Delhi Police has seized over 640 kilogram of firecrackers from three different areas in North Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, 625 kilogram of firecrackers were seized from Sadar Bazar, 11.1 kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by teams from Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations.

On November 3, while head constable Sandeep  Chawla was on patrolling duty, he received information about fire crackers/explosive items being stored at a shop opposite Qutub Road Parking, in Sadar Bazar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad.

Based on this information, a raid was conducted, she added.

During checking, the shop was found stocked with fire crackers/explosive items weighing 625 kilogram.

Ravinder (35), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was found to be storing the firecrackers.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on to trace the source of the recovered firecrackers/explosive items, the official added.

Apart from this, 11.1kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations, she said.

The apex court had on October 31 ruled that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region during the festival season.

It added that those crackers which have already been produced and they do not fulfil the permissible conditions "will not be allowed to be sold in Delhi and NCR"

PTI

