Police Made Second Arrest On Singhu Border Lynching Case

Police confirmed that a second arrest was made on Saturday in connection to the case of lynching of a Dalit man at the farmers' protest site at Singhu border, police said.

Narain Singh, belonging to the Sikhs' Nihang order, was arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, they said.

Earlier in the day, a court in Sonipat remanded Sarabjit Singh, who was arrested on Friday, in police custody for seven days.

The body of Lakhbir Singh, a labourer from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border, where the anti-farm law protesters have been camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Hours after the macabre crime, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book.

(With PTI Inputs)