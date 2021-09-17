Friday, Sep 17, 2021
National Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

'The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers,' the SAD president tweeted.

Representational Image | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T16:02:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:02 pm

Shiromani Akali Dal workers led by their party president Sukhbir Singh Badal staged a protest march in the national capital on Friday marking the first anniversary of the passage of three contentious farm laws as 'Black Day'.

Alongside several other party leaders, the Delhi Police detained SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The protest march was carried out from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House.

"The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers," the SAD president tweeted.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the government last year over the farm laws, said in a tweet that the massive participation in the protest march shows the public anger.

"Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for a year, but the Centre is keen on quashing them. We are proud to have quit the NDA. Akali Dal will continue to resist despotism," she added.

Alleging that the Delhi Police tried to stop their protest march, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, "It is an undeclared emergency in New Delhi."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with 15 other party leaders have been detained at Parliament Street police station.

A police officer said the leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released.

The protest led to massive traffic snarls in several parts of the national capital.

(With PTI Inputs)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal New Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Farm Laws Protest March Union Minister National
