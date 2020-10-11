PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu Pay Tributes To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary.

"I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," the prime minister said in his tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the face of the anti-Emergency movement.

Praising Deshmukh, Modi said, "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his passion for rural development. "He devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. His compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

My tributes to the great social worker and visionary leader, #NanajiDeshmukh Ji on his birth anniversary today. He devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. His compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/xyn5g5ahkd — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2020

Jayaprakash Narayan commonly known as “JP”, was born on this day in 1902, while Deshmukh was born on October 11 in 1916.

