October 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu Pay Tributes To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu Pay Tributes To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

‘I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom,’ Prime Minister Modi said. Social activist Jayaprakash Narayan popularly known as ‘JP’, was born on this day in 1902.

PTI 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu Pay Tributes To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh
Jayaprakash Narayan addressing a rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Ground in 1975.
Photograph by HT
PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu Pay Tributes To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T12:40:27+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary.

"I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," the prime minister said in his tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the face of the anti-Emergency movement.

Praising Deshmukh, Modi said, "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his passion for rural development. "He devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. His compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Jayaprakash Narayan commonly known as “JP”, was born on this day in 1902, while Deshmukh was born on October 11 in 1916.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Complains To CJI Against Supreme Court Judge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Venkaiah Naidu Nanaji Deshmukh Jayaprakash Narayan National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos