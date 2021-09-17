Friday, Sep 17, 2021
PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind, other dignitaries and politicians greeted him while BJP leaders hailed his leadership.

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes
2021-09-17T09:29:31+05:30
Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 9:29 am

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life, President Kovind said may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service. Modi has turned 71 years old today.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Modi, saying that he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its ambitions with hardwork but also turned it into a reality. 

The country has got a strong and decisive leader(Narendra Modi) who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades, he said.

Modi brought them into the mainstream of development, Shah added. 

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to give PM Modi, a "birthday gift" by getting vaccinated those ((people) who have not taken the dose so far.

He tweeted and said, "Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far"

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Modi ji".

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and later shifted into the BJP, a party emanating from the ideology of the RSS.  

Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. 
The Ministry of Culture is also organising an e-auction of gifts and mementoes received by the Prime Minister.

It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.
(With PTI Inputs)

