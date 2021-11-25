Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers per year. Delhiites will be able to reach there in just 21 minutes. PM Modi will take part in the bhoomi pujan of the airport today.

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know
Representational Image

Trending

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T10:00:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:00 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Greenfield Airport, also known as Jewar airport on Thursday. The airport will be located about 50 Kilometres south of Noida and would be accessible through Yamuna Expressway. The airport will have a capacity to serve 1.2 passengers per year and its work is expected to be completed by 2024.

The Prime Minister will take part in the bhoomi pujan at 1 PM on Thursday.  He tweeted and informed,

This will be the first net-zero emissions airport of India. Through facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the Jewar airport will also play a crucial role in boosting rapid industrial growth of the region, which includes cities like Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Faridabad, Agra and small towns like Palwal, Bulandshahr, Khurja and Sikandrabad. The government of India is targeting to make the airport the logistics gateway of northern India which would help establish Uttar Pradesh on the global logistics map. 

Related Stories

Prime Minister Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport On November 25

Prime Minister Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport On November 25

Where is Noida International Airport Located?

The airport is located near the town of Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh, approximately 57 kilometres away from Noida. It would take about an hour of driving on the Yamuna expressway to reach to the airport. The approximate time that the residents of Noida take to reach the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi's Dwarka is over an hour and a half.  

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

 

All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and airport in only 21 minutes.

How big is the Jewar Airport and what all facilities will it have?

The Noida International airport will be spread over 1300 hectares of land (for a comparison - Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is spread over 2066 hectares).  The airport's dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 Lakh metric tonnes which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes. 

It will also feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle free metro service.

The airport will have a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) Service. The design of the airport is focussed on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.

How is the Noida airport being built?

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done with a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. It is being built by the international bidder Zurich Airport International AG and its first phase work is scheduled to be completed by 2024. It will also be India's first zero-emissions airport. With the addition of Jewar airport, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Noida Noida International Greenfield Airport (Jewar Airport) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Meghalaya Congress Defection: 12 MLAs To Join TMC Today

Meghalaya Congress Defection: 12 MLAs To Join TMC Today

A Ramachandran's Exhibition Brings Back Known Muses- Lotus Pond, Bhil Women

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Opposition Vows To Defy New 'Question Hour' Rule

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, Electric Vehicles To Enter City From Nov 27

Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, Electric Vehicles To Enter City From Nov 27

Foster Care: How Is It Different From Adoption?

Foster Care: How Is It Different From Adoption?

Naval Leak Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Two Navy Officers

Naval Leak Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Two Navy Officers

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement