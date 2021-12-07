PM Modi Equates Samajwadi Party's Red Caps With Red Alert For Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi purposely took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party by equating "red cap" with "red alert" for the state.

Addressing a public meeting here after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertilizer plant, Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows."

"The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," the prime minister said.

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favor to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells."

The aforementioned "Red cap" is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

