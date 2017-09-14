India's first high-speed rail project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Japanese prime minister started his speech with "Namaskar".

Addressing the event, Abe said, "PM Modi and I will work towards realising 'Jai Japan- Jai India' : Japanese PM Shinzo Abe," as reported by ANI.

"I would like to state that India-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global. I really like Gujarat & I really like India. I will do whatever I can for India," Abe said.

Expressing his pleasure at the inauguration ceremony, the Japanese PM said that he wishes that to come to Ahmedabad with PM Modi in a Shinkansen (bullet train) during his next visit to India.

Praising PM Modi's leadership and his Make in India initiative, Abe called him a "far sighted" leader.

"If we work together nothing is impossible. Japan is committed to the scheme of 'Make in India," Abe said.