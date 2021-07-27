PM Asks BJP MPs To Involve Village People In Celebrations Of 75th Year Of Independence

July 27, 2021
He asked the BJP MPs to form a team of two party workers in each Assembly segment, which will organise the programmes and seek suggestions and ideas from people on how they envisage India in 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence.

Outlook Web Desk 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:18 pm
PM Modi on Tuesday said that celebrations of 75th anniversary of independence should include people's active participation.
PTI
Ahead of marking 75th year of independence this year,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his wish for the village people to actively participate in independence day celebrations. He asked the  BJP MPs to organise programmes accordingly in every village of their constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Meghwal also told the reporters that while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi said that instead of keeping the 75th anniversary celebrations of independence confined within the limits of a government programme, this year it should rather be transformed into a people's movement involving people's participation.

Sources said the prime minister also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for a discussion but they are not.

He asked the BJP MPs to form a team of two party workers in each Assembly segment, which will organise the programmes and seek suggestions and ideas from people on how they envisage India in 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence.

The prime minister told the MPs that these teams of two BJP workers will visit 75 villages in each Assembly constituency and spend 75 hours in each constituency, Meghwal said.

The 75 years of independence can also be celebrated by organising local sports events and cleanliness drives, Modi said.

He also emphasised on the digital literacy of people in rural India so that they can avail maximum benefits of the government welfare schemes, the minister said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

