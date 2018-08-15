PM Announces Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme On Independence Day, To Be Launched On Sept 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his government will launch an ambitious healthcare scheme on September 25 this year which will benefit 50 crore citizens of the country.

In his last Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort ahead of the next Lok Sabha election, he said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat) will be launched on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

"The healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians," he said.

"It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare."

The ambitious Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.

The scheme aims to target poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data, and will cover around 50 crore people.

Asserting that technology will play a crucial role in the implementation of the programme, he said in four to six weeks, testing of these technology tools under the scheme will start.

He said the Swachh Bharat Mission will enable lakhs of children in leading healthier lives.





(PTI)