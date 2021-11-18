Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

People Are 10 Times More Likely To Inhale Covid-19 Aerosols From Public Washroom Than Open Spaces

In a new study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, the team at IIT-Bombay explored how airflow can mitigate the transmission of Covid-19 indoors by taking cue from airflow around aircraft and engines.

People Are 10 Times More Likely To Inhale Covid-19 Aerosols From Public Washroom Than Open Spaces
People Are 10 Times More Likely To Get Infected By Covid 19 From Public Washroom Than Open Spaces | PTI

Trending

People Are 10 Times More Likely To Inhale Covid-19 Aerosols From Public Washroom Than Open Spaces
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T20:26:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 8:26 pm

IIT-Bombay Research team's study shows the persistence of Covid-19 virus-laden aerosols in public washrooms for a duration that is 10 times longer than other open spaces,

Covid-19 virus rides inside tiny microscopic droplets or aerosols ejected from our mouths when we speak, shout, sing, cough, or sneeze. It then floats within the air, where it can be inhaled by and transmitted to other people. But in indoor spaces, it tends to linger more in dead zones like shared washrooms, corners of a room or around furniture increasing the potential for transmission of infection. The researchers discovered that chances of infection are significantly higher in a dead zone.

"Surprisingly, they can be near a door or window, or right next to where an air conditioner is blowing in the air. You might expect these to be safe zones, but they are not," said Krishnendu Sinha, Professor of aerospace engineering at the IIT-Bombay, in a statement. In washrooms present within offices, restaurants, schools, airplanes, trains, and other public spaces , the use of water was found as a major source of aerosol, and computer simulations of airflow within a public washroom showed infectious aerosols in dead zones can linger up to 10 times longer than the rest of the room, the researchers said.

"Computer simulations shows that air flows in circuitous routes, like a vortex," added Vivek Kumar, a co-author. "Ideally, air should be continuously removed from every part of the room and replaced by fresh air. This isn't easy to do when air is trapped in a dead zone," he explained. Current ventilation design is often based on air changes per hour. While these design calculations assume fresh air reaches every corner of the room uniformly, computer simulations and experiments within a real washroom show this does not occur, Sinha said. He further articulated,"Air changes per hour is not the same for all parts of the room. It can be 10 times lower for dead zones. To design ventilation systems to be more effective against the virus, we need to place ducts and fans based on the air circulation within the room. Blindly increasing the volume of air through existing ducts will not solve the problem".

With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bombay India IITs COVID 19 Sanitation & Toilets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Outlook Web Bureau / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement