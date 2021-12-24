Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Owaisi's Remarks Trigger Controversy; BJP Compares Him To Jinnah

In the video clip shared by him, Owaisi is heard saying that Yogi Adityanath will not always be the chief minister and Narendra Modi the prime minister.

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. | PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T20:32:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 8:32 pm

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks at a poll rally cautioning the Uttar Pradesh Police triggered a controversy on Friday with the BJP comparing him to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, even though he clarified that the context of his remarks was deliberately edited out to misrepresent it.

In a series of tweets, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi shared a video clip which has been widely circulated on social media and said the remarks made by him were in the context of atrocities against Muslims by the state police, which has been edited out of the clip.

In the video clip shared by him, Owaisi is heard saying that Yogi Adityanath will not always be the chief minister and Narendra Modi the prime minister. "We will not forget the injustice. We will remember this injustice. Allah will destroy you through his strength. Things will change. Who will come to save you then? When Yogi will return to his mutt and Modi will retreat to the mountains, then who will come?" he said.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Asaduddin Owaisi New Delhi AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Uttar Pradesh Police BJP BJP and Muslims Muslims BJP IT Cell
