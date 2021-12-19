Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP Deploys Over 150 Leaders From Delhi In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand

BJP assigned over 150 leaders from Delhi to work closely with the local leaders ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The leaders are scheduled to spend at least 50 days in 44 Assembly constituencies across nine districts of both the states.

BJP Deploys Over 150 Leaders From Delhi In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

BJP Deploys Over 150 Leaders From Delhi In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T14:28:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 2:28 pm

With assembly polls in two northerns states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand approaching, BJP appointed over 150 senior BJP leaders from Delhi who are traversing through the two poll-bound states to work for the victory of the party.

According to BJP leaders, more than 100 senior leaders and functionaries have been deployed to work as district in-charges in 44 assembly segments in Western Uttar Pradesh to coordinate and streamline campaigning and booth management.

The team of BJP leaders working at district and assembly constituency level will be supervised by former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta and current general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

"This is a normal exercise to send leaders from different states to help where the party is fighting elections. Proximity of Delhi to Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh mean our leaders working there will have some impact on the ground," said a senior Delhi BJP leader deployed in Uttar Pradesh.

 The Delhi leaders team will spend at least 50 days in these 44 Assembly constituencies across nine districts working with local leaders in strengthening the party's organisational and booth management strategies, he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"In the previous assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 32 of these 44 seats. Our goal is not just to retain them but also increase the tally," he said.

Delhi BJP vice presidents Virender Sachdeva, Ashok Goel Devraha and Sunil Yadav, spokespersons Vikram Bidhuri, Aditya Jha, Mohan Lal Gohara and Brajesh Rai, former mayor Jai Prakash JP are among those deputed in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been deployed to coordinate with local leaders for electioneering in 20 Assembly seats in the state. 

Senior party leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Yogender Chandolia will be in-charge and co-incharge respectively of the team.

"We are already in our designated districts and assembly seats and working as per instructions to expand and boost local party base through coordination and execution of strategies," said a Delhi BJP leader dispatched to the poll-bound hill state.

The involvement of Delhi leaders will pick up pace after the elections are declared, he added. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi BJP Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP Leader Uttarakhand Assembly Polls National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India-Central Asia Dialogue: Countries Pitch For Immediate Humanitarian Assistance To Afghans

India-Central Asia Dialogue: Countries Pitch For Immediate Humanitarian Assistance To Afghans

UP Primary Schools To Have ‘Happiness Curriculum’ From Next Session

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea

Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Ghoshnajeevi'

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Hindutvawadi Bathes Alone In Ganga But A Hindu Will Bathe With Crores Of Others: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Hindutvawadi Bathes Alone In Ganga But A Hindu Will Bathe With Crores Of Others: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Read More from Outlook

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement