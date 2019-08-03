Live Updates | Outlook Poshan Awards 2019: Addressing Malnutrition in India is Not Incredibly Difficult, Says Arjan de Wagt

Outlook Poshan is a platform that gives voice to an area that has been crying for public attention and space -- Nutrition. With India being home to one-third of the world's malnourished children, millions of young girls and women suffering from anaemia, and micronutrient deficiency and obesity creeping into urban homes, it is a problem of gigantic proportions that needs urgent attention.

Outlook Poshan Awards honours the efforts of those who have done path-breaking work in the field of nutrition and helped India battle the scourge malnourishment.

1:40PM: Maternal literacy was one of the most important factors shaping people's behaviour towards malntrition. "So, we should prevent dropouts. We should send young women to schools," says Ananya Awasthi.

1:34PM: Poor nutrition is linked to poor coginitive abilities, says Ananya Awasthi. For better uptake of nutrition, can we curate stories of nutrition warriors, of people, of women and children helping the fight against malnutrition, she says.

1:30PM: Ananya Awasthi, Assistant Director, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health- India Research Center speaks about the Pohan Jan Andolan at the Outlook Poshan Awards.

1:17 pm: Shawn K Baker says nutrition needs multisector action, people say, and there is no better place than India where the idea can be put to use.

1:13 PM: Hisham Mundol, Executive Director, India and Child Protection, CIFF, says only 25% of women participate in economic activities. If we get them involved in economic activities by giving them primary education, thereby opening sectors to them.

1:00pm: Addressing malnutrition is not rocket science., all we need is more and better data, says Arjan de Wagt

12:53pm: Addressing malnutrition in India is not incredibly difficult, says Arjan de Wagt

12:50pm: Arjan de Wagt, Chief - Nutrition Section, UNICEF India will tell us how better data can take nutrition to the next level

12:35pm: Basanta Kumar Kar, Country Director, Project Concern International India, and Transform Nutrition Champion, speaks on Swachh Shuposhit Bharat: Bringing the country back on track.

12:30pm:Climate change, MSP for paddy which led to changes in food habits, employment opportunities have been the main challenges in fight against malnutrition, says Dr. Manjeet Kaur Bal

12:22pm: Dr Manjit Kaur Bal, Team Leader, Chhattisgarh, Samerth Trust speaks on how livelihood affects nutrition

12:18pm: I am glad to announce that Chhattisgarh govt is taking the fight against malnutrition to the next level, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

12:10pm: We need to fight a long war against malnutrition, says Chhattisgarh CM

12:08pm: Today, due to the kind of politics happening in the country and the world, the issue of malnutrition has been left behind, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

12:06pm: We should first aim at reducing poverty, says Chhattisgarh CM

12:04pm: I want to congratulate Outlook for raising the real questions. This is the reason we are here to talk about malnutrition, says Chattisgarh CM

12:01pm: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel delivers the inaugural address

11:57am: Indranil Roy, CEO, Outlook Group delivers welcome address.

11:56am: Heartening to see media playing a big role in the war against malnutrition, says Gaurav Jain,Senior Vice President, AMESA, Reckitt Benckiser Health

11:46m: Gaurav Jain,Senior Vice President, AMESA, Reckitt Benckiser Health talks about challenge, convergence and collaboration in nutrition.

11:45am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has arrived. He is the inagural speaker at Outlook Poshan Awards 2019

11:36am: The root causes of malnutrition are invisible, orphan, unmeasured and voiceless, says Shawn K Baker, Director of Nutrition, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

10:24am: Outlook Poshan, the first of its kind initiative in the field of #nutrition by any media group, aims to bring about a transformative change in the nutrition sector and make those changes visible at the ground level.

9:50am: Honourable Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu is the Chief Guest at Outlook Poshan Awards 2019.